De Ligt better than De Jong and worth €85m to Barcelona, Man City, Liverpool or PSG - De Boer

An Ajax legend believes a much sought-after asset is better prepared to take a step up in class than a team-mate who already has a move in place

Matthijs de Ligt is more ready for a move than -bound Frenkie de Jong, claims Ronald de Boer, with the defender easily worth €85 million (£73m/$95m) to the likes of , , and those at Camp Nou.

An colleague of the teenage centre-half already has an agreement in place to head to Camp Nou this summer.

De Jong is being tipped for big things, but so are many of those currently catching the eye at Eredivisie and hopefuls in Amsterdam.

De Ligt is expected to be the next to see a big-money deal struck, with Ajax legend De Boer of the opinion that the international could slot seamlessly into the side of any team in world football.

He told talkSPORT: “For me, a 19-year-old boy, captain of Ajax, he’s the guy who is next to [Virgil] van Dijk in the [Dutch] national team.

“He’s so strong, determined to be a winner, unbelievable. You can see it in front of the camera, his interviews, I’ve never seen it from a 19-year-old boy.

“For me, he can play in every team, if he goes to a defending or attacking team. He’s so good.

“He can easily come to the Premier League – he can choose any team in the world.”

De Boer, who also spent time at Camp Nou in his playing days, added: “Frenkie de Jong went for €75 million and that can go up to €85m at Barcelona.

“But in my opinion, De Ligt is further in his qualities and is more ready to make that step than Frenkie de Jong.

“For De Ligt, it’s up to him what he wants to do. He has to look for a team that plays attacking football and has time on the ball.

“For me [he can go to] Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, these teams I would advise him to go there.

“But I mean all the other teams, even , they’re great teams to play for.”

De Ligt is set to come up against Spurs in his next outing, with Ajax due at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday for the first leg of a Champions League semi-final.