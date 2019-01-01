De Jong: Sevilla can beat a lot of teams - even Barcelona

Sevilla travel to Camp Nou level on points with the Catalan side after seven league games

forward Luuk de Jong believes his club have the ability to cause an upset when they take on at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Both clubs sit on 13 points after four wins, one draw and two losses from their seven games, but it’s been almost ten years since Sevilla last won on Barca soil.

De Jong, however, was keen to point out that anything can happen in football.

“It's been a long time without a win at Camp Nou but I think it's always possible in football,” the striker told Goal. “We have to be prepared as a team and be focused and ready for everything that will come.

“If we have confidence and play well I think we can beat a lot of teams - even Barcelona.”

The 29-year-old made the switch to Sevilla from in July, and is relishing the prospect of playing in the famous Catalan stadium once again.

“Barcelona is always a great game to play and it's always tough. I played at Camp Nou last season in the and we played a really good game, but they have so much individual quality to win games and they're always dangerous.

“We have to be fully prepared for this game, stay focused and play with confidence and personality.

“It's always impressive to play at Camp Nou and other big stadiums like that but it doesn't matter where we play, we always have to be ready. As a young kid, though, playing at places like Camp Nou is one of the reasons you start playing football.”

De Jong bagged 28 goals in 34 league games for PSV last season, but has yet to find the net for his new club. That barren run in front of goal is not a worry for the international, however.

“Of course I want to score as soon as possible for Sevilla,” he said. “But last year with PSV we won the first 13 games and I didn't score in the first four games, so… I think everybody knows my qualities and what I do for the team, my work and my playing as a target man.

“At this point I haven't had luck with the final ball but it will come. I'll start scoring goals and getting assists – it's just more motivation to work harder in every game.

“I've never put a number on the amount of goals I want to score in a season, I just want to be as important as possible for the team with my goals and assists.

“I work hard in every game to press the opponent, win back balls and help the team dominate. Hopefully I can stay fit all season and be a key player.”