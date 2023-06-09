'Contemplate' - David de Gea jets off on sun-soaked holiday with Man Utd future in the balance

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea posted pictures of himself on vacation amidst uncertainty about his future at the English club.

De Gea goes on vacation

United contract expires soon

No clue about his future at United

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester United's campaign over following their narrow defeat to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, De Gea has gone on a vacation during the post-season break.

He took to Instagram to post a video of him enjoying the sea under the sun, with the caption "Relax. Recharge. Contemplate."

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: De Gea's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of June, with the Spanish goalkeeper having reportedly agreed a two-year extension with the Red Devils, despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, both parties are yet to put a pen on the renewal papers as United are in the process of going through a takeover by new owners, which leaves De Gea's future in limbo.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? De Gea will hope to resolve his future soon and continue with United for another two years.