De Gea still a 'top goalkeeper' despite another costly error against Man City, says Hart

The former Blues shot-stopper has defended the Manchester United star in the wake of yet another questionable Premier League display on a derby day

goalkeeper David de Gea is still one of the best in the business despite a frustrating night against , according to Joe Hart.

The Spaniard has found himself under the microscope in recent weeks after a string of below-par performances which have cost the Red Devils crucial Premier League points.

He was at fault once again at Old Trafford against the noisy neighbours on Wednesday night, during a 2-0 defeat which has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men languishing three points behind Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

Bernardo Silva gave City the lead after 54 minutes, cutting in onto his left foot just outside the box before beating De Gea at his near post with a low drive.

The United number one was caught out for a second time 10 minutes later after he failed to adequately deal with substitute Leroy Sane's drilled effort with his feet, abjectly deflecting the ball into the net.

Hart, who was on the books at City between 2006 and 2018, defended De Gea post-match, stating that he is still among the world's top goalkeepers before backing him to turn his form around.

“He should make that save because it’s his style,” the 'keeper said on Sky Sports.

“He’s top quality at that. He’s just mistimed it. He’s gone to go with the sole of his boot and it's hit him higher up the leg. His style is to be low down. At the moment it’s not going for him. Nine times out of ten he makes that save.

“He's a top goalkeeper. I've never seen a keeper like him. I love watching him, he’s so brave, you can’t knock him.

"He could pass the ball, make a mistake and concede a goal but he would still be the same goalkeeper, making the same decisions.



“He's a human being who cares about his football and playing for Manchester United. I'm sure he just wants to get back to the level and be their best player - saving them at every opportunity.”

Article continues below

The Red Devils will now look forward to hosting at Old Trafford this Sunday, as they look to halt a poor recent run of seven defeats in nine matches across all competitions.

Solskjaer's side are in danger of missing out on qualification, with only three matches of the 2018-19 campaign left to play.

After their clash with the Blues, United will travel to bottom club Huddersfield, before hosting on the final day of the season.