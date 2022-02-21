De Gea explains how Slipknot and System of a Down help him be Man Utd No 1

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed heavy metal provides the motivation he needs for club and country, with the Red Devils No 1 a big fan of Slipknot, System of a Down and Bullet for My Valentine.

The 31-year-old says his taste in music can be quite eclectic, with tracks from Frank Sinatra thrown onto his playlist alongside Avenged Sevenfold, but it is rock that gets him in the mood for game time.

His pre-match rituals are clearly working as De Gea is a Premier League title winner with more than 470 appearances for United and 45 caps at international level.

What has been said?

On using heavy metal music to inspire him, De Gea told UEFA’s official website: “It started when I was a child.

“I used to spend my summers in Alicante with my parents. There were some other boys around, a bit older than me, and they would listen to this kind of music, so I'd listen too.

“I love heavy metal and rock. It really motivates me. I love Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, System of a Down. I also like Bullet for My Valentine.

“I love a bit of everything, anything you can think of – [Frank] Sinatra, for example. I love Spanish music as well. Honestly, I listen to everything.

“Am I a good dancer? Well… I'm not a bad mover given how big I am. I have a good sense of rhythm. I don't dance like Michael Jackson, but I'm OK, honestly. I'm a nice dancer; a standard one really: decent.”

De Gea at Old Trafford

De Gea has hinted he will be sticking around to aid Man Utd's bid to end their trophy drought, as he is currently tied to a contract through to 2023 – with a 12-month extension option included – and suggested that he would be open to an extension.

De Gea said: “I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it's just a city.

Article continues below

“Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home.

“I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly I don't see myself away from Manchester United.”

Further reading