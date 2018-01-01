De Gea? Pogba? Only three Man Utd players get anywhere near Liverpool team, says Ince

The former midfielder admits it is difficult to argue a case for any of Jose Mourinho's troops getting into the side of an arch-rival on current form

David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial are the only Manchester United players that would get near the Liverpool side, says Paul Ince, and they would struggle for games on current form.

The Red Devils have slipped back behind arch-rivals in the Premier League pecking order this season, having seen Manchester City beat them to a record-breaking title triumph in 2017-18.

Jose Mourinho’s side sit sixth at present and have work to do in order to force their way back into the top-four picture.

They could take a sizeable step in the right direction on Sunday when they make the trip to Anfield to take on unbeaten leaders Liverpool.

United boast plenty of potential match-winners in their squad heading towards that clash, but Jurgen Klopp also has plenty of star quality at his disposal and is bringing the best out of those in his ranks.

Quizzed on how many United players would get into the Liverpool side, Ince – who represented both clubs in his playing days – told the Mirror: “People would normally say, 'What are you talking about? Of course a Manchester United player could get into this Liverpool team,' but then you think 'hang about'.

“Maybe you would say the goalkeeper, but then again Alisson has been outstanding, so why would you change that?

“If you look at reputation you'd say David De Gea but De Gea has made a few mistakes this season, and if you're looking at what's happening this year then Alisson would start.

“Anthony Martial would [get into the Liverpool team], on his day, Pogba, on his day.

“But if I'm looking at that team now and I'm looking at players in form and who is playing week-in, week-out then I'm not going to say Pogba.

“So for me if I'm looking at those teams now it's scary the fact that there is probably only two or three who could get into the team, and that just shows how far apart the two sides are.”

Liverpool have invested heavily bringing proven performers into their squad, while increasing the depth of quality at Klopp’s disposal.

United have also dipped into the transfer market on a regular basis, but they have struggled to find value in recent windows.