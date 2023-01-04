De Gea eager to see out career at Man Utd as No.1 keeper says he's confident contract talks 'will end in a good way'

David De Gea is confident that his contract extension talks at Manchester United "will end in a good way" as he aims to finish his career at the club.

De Gea's contract set to end in summer

United have the option of an additional year

The keeper wants to end his career at Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? United have opened talks to renew the Spaniard's contract as his current deal is set to run out in the summer, with the club also holding the option to extend that agreement by another 12 months. De Gea says he is "relaxed" about the situation and wants to focus only on his responsibilities on the pitch. He has spent over a decade at United since joining in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and is hopeful of seeing out the remainder of his career at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, I'm very relaxed. Just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it's going to end in a good way," De Gea told the MEN when asked if he is close to agreeing a new deal.

Pressed on potentially ending his career at United, he replied: "I hope so. I was saying this is my club, I've been here many, many years and it's a huge honour to be here and I'm so happy here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea also discussed Erik ten Hag's impact at United since his arrival as head coach last summer. The Red Devils have won four on the bounce in the Premier League and are being billed as dark horses in the title race, with De Gea confident that they are heading in the right direction under Ten Hag. "He's [Ten Hag] doing well. I say before, he puts every player in the same direction and we feel like a proper team. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play for this club and that's massive," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The Spain international has been in fine form for United and has not conceded at home in the Premier League since September 4. He will look to keep up that level in the FA Cup when United take on Everton at home in a third-round fixture on Saturday.