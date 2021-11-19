De Bruyne to miss three Manchester City games after testing positive for Covid-19

Manchester City are set to be without Kevin De Bruyne for their next three games after the Belgian midfielder tested positive for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old playmaker has been away on World Cup qualifying duty with his country, helping Roberto Martinez’s side to book their place at Qatar 2022.

He is, however, about to take another enforced break at club level, with Pep Guardiola also waiting to discover whether Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will be ready to face Everton on Sunday following their respective efforts with England.

What has been said?

Asked for a fitness update ahead of the meeting with the Toffees at Etihad Stadium, Guardiola said: "Jack [Grealish] is getting better after the international break. Phil Foden came back with a disturbing knock in his leg but he is getting better.

"Unfortunately Kevin got positive from covid in Belgium so he will be isolated for 10 days."

The City boss added on De Bruyne: “Two days ago he told me he was positive. He is here [in England].

“Forget about the fitness and the momentum, now he is positive he has to recover well. The health of the human being is more important than anything else.

“So one person tests positive, be careful because still now people are dying. He is vaccinated so he is more protected. Hopefully he will have minor symptoms.

“The important thing is that he comes back when he is negative, he will start to train with us as soon as possible again and come back but it’s not about any concern about the rhythm or what we are going to miss. The person is more important.

“When someone tests positive we have to be careful and we have to help him and he has to be isolated at home and hopefully it will go well.”

Which games will De Bruyne miss?

The two-time PFA Player of the Year must now self isolate and post a negative coronavirus test before rejoining the City fold.

He will play no part against Everton or in a heavyweight Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Another tough test for City lies in store after that, with West Ham due in Manchester to complete a hat-trick of home games on November 28.

De Bruyne will be disappointed at having to sit out more important fixtures as an ankle complaint has already forced him to miss four games for City this season.

