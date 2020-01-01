De Bruyne representing himself in Man City extension talks

The Belgium star is eager to remain at the Etihad and is happily leading initial negotiations solo

midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he is in talks with Manchester City over a contract extension and is representing himself in the absence of former agent Patrick De Koster.

The 28-year-old is currently contracted at the Etihad until 2023 after signing a new contract in January 2018 following his initial move from in 2015.

A key part of Pep Guardiola's side, City are understandably keen to lock De Bruyne down longer with the international likely to secure a pay rise after winning the PFA Player of the Year last season.

More teams

De Bruyne himself seems content to stay where he is and is handling initial talks by himself - stressing the situation should be easy enough to sort out.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I am happy in Manchester. I am at a good club. Good owners. Good club. We are chatting a bit, but we are not very far in the negotiations," De Bruyne told Het Laatste Nieuws.

When asked if lawyers were involved, the midfielder replied: “Now I do it myself. I would like to stay with Man City, so it is not a difficult situation. If I didn’t want to stay, it would take someone to mediate."

De Bruyne has made 10 appearances for City in all competitions this season with seven assists and one goal to his name. Overall, the Belgian has made 232 appearances for the Premier League side, contributing 96 assists and 58 goals.

Former star Xavi recently singled out De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the world, noting that he's likely been helped by the presence of Guardiola.

Article continues below

"Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City, seems to me of another level, brutal, he is able to make a difference. He is the best midfielder in the world and relatively young," Xavi told Qatar Airways.

"Pep is the best manager in the world. He has given a twist to our sport. He is very good for what he transmits and his leadership ability. In addition, the way he convinced us, he is very good."

De Bruyne played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as Belgium claimed a 2-0 win over England in the Nations League. The result leaves Roberto Martinez's side needing just a draw against on Wednesday to claim top spot in their group.