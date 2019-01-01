De Bruyne not worried by Champions League failure after Manchester City treble win

The European crown escaped their grasp once again but the midfielder would rather focus on the positives after their treble winning season

Kevin De Bruyne is not bothered about 's failure, adamant every team would want to be in their position after clinching an unprecedented domestic treble.

City crushed 6-0 in the final on Saturday, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus netting braces while De Bruyne and David Silva also scored in the rout at Wembley Stadium.

Their success on Saturday followed on from Premier League and EFL Cup triumphs, capping an immensely successful campaign for Pep Guardiola's squad.

The only trophy to elude them was the Champions League, having been knocked out by in the quarter-finals.

However, De Bruyne would rather focus on what they have won rather than the one that got away.

When asked if it was annoying City did not do better in Europe, De Bruyne said: "No, not at all.

"I think if everyone could take our situation, they would do it without blinking. You can't really think about 'what if' or what should happen.

"We lost in the Champions League, you take it on the chin and go further. The response we did afterwards is the way you should react. By winning the title and winning the FA Cup.

"I don't think in the start of the year you have the goal of winning three titles.

"You set up to be the best you can and in the end you have to reflect on what's going well and what's not.

"This year we can reflect on that we won three titles and got to the quarter finals of the Champions League and that's an incredible feat in itself."

City's exploits over the last two seasons has seen some suggest they are among the greatest English sides ever but while De Bruyne is flattered, he is not about to join the debate as he feels it is impossible to compare different generations.

"Luckily, I don't ever have to debate that," he said. "It's great to be in contention to be named with other teams.

"For me personally, it is impossible to compare generations, it is impossible to compare style of football.

"Football changes all of time like every other sport. It is great to be there, it means you are part of one of the best ever teams in the Premier League and that doesn't happen to a lot of people."