De Bruyne explains Guardiola's half-time team-talk that inspired Man City's incredible second-half comeback against PSG

The English side fought back to seal a first-leg win after a slow start in the French capital

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola told his players to hold onto the ball more in the second half of their Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, says Kevin De Bruyne.

City came from behind to beat the French side in the first leg of their semi-final tie, with De Bruyne scoring in the second half to cancel out Marquinhos' early header. Riyad Mahrez then scored from a free-kick seven minutes later to seal the win for the visitors.

And De Bruyne says the turnaround was a result of his side's more patient approach after the break.

What did De Bruyne say?

Asked what instructions Guardiola gave his players at half-time, the Belgium international told BT Sport: "Just play a little bit more with the ball. The first half, we were a bit too rushed, trying to go forward too quickly and that's not the way we are set up as a team.

"In the second half we tried to find space more patiently. They're a tough team to play against. The progression we made as a team was good."

How did De Bruyne score?

De Bruyne scored the equaliser when he appeared to attempt to find a team-mate with a cross from outside the box, but the ball went curling beyond PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and into the net.

He says he could have gone for a second when City were given a free kick, but he let Mahrez take it after the Algeria international asked for it.

"It set up in a perfect position. It's so difficult for the goalkeeper because he expects someone to touch it," he said of his goal.

"We kept going and with the second goal Riyad is good for us. He asked me if he could take it and I said: 'Yes, if you believe in yourself'. He scored. Who am I to say something?

"There is still a game to go and we have to concentrate on that."

What next for Man City?

Guardiola's team return to Premier League duty on Saturday with an away game against Crystal Palace.

Then on May 4 they will host PSG in the second leg of the semi-final tie, followed by a home game against Chelsea next Saturday.

