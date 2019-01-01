De Boer on Inter failure in 2016: I had a rotten group

The Dutch manager feels he was not given the authority to get rid of certain individuals while in charge of the Serie A club

Frank de Boer claims that he was in charge of a "rotten group" of players during his ill-fated spell in charge of in 2016.

De Boer succeeded Roberto Mancini ahead of the 2016-17 season, signing a three-year deal, but was eventually sacked after just 14 games, having lost seven and won just five.

Inter went on to finish seventh in and were also bottom of their group.

The Dutchman, now in charge at , feels he wasn't given the necessary backing to oust certain "rotten" individuals from the dressing room, which contributed to his poor reign at the helm.

"I had taken on too much at Inter," De Boer told AD.

"I wanted to change the entire structure and culture because that club hadn’t won anything for a long time.

"I was dealing with a rotten group but wasn’t allowed to throw out certain players.

"I perhaps should’ve pushed a bit harder, because if you want to create change, you have to get a lot done right away.

"Maybe I tried to be everyone’s friend and that just wasn’t possible."

Following his Italian disaster, De Boer then endured a startlingly short spell at , where he was dismissed after just five games.

Palace lost all four of their Premier League matches under his guidance without scoring as they struggled to adapt to the drastic change in style, having previously been under the management of Sam Allardyce.

The Dutchman admits he could have done things better in those two spells, but feels he has learned from his time there.

"I did good things at Inter and Crystal Palace, but also have to look at myself in the mirror and admit some things could’ve gone better.

"I learned from that experience."

He took over at Atlanta in December last year and has managed two wins from his seven games in charge so far, although neither of them have come in , recording two draws and a loss, leaving them ninth in the Eastern Conference.