'One of the best!' - Dax McCarty has 'good feeling' ahead of Nashville SC's vital MLS playoff game against Orlando City

Jacob Schneider
Dax McCarty Nashville SC 2023Getty Images
Nashville's Dax McCarty believes that Tuesday's first-ever MLS playoff game at Geodis Park could be 'one of the best'.

  • Nashville hosting first playoff game
  • Captain McCarty buzzing over excitement
  • Win-or-go-home for Nashville

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Tuesday evening's MLS playoff clash, the Nashville captain said he's buzzing over the excitement in the buildup to their match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "First playoff game at Geodis Park... It's a Tuesday night, late kickoff, and I just have a feeling it's going to be one of the best atmospheres we've played in," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nashville trail Orlando City in the series after losing 1-0 in game one. They're now in a state of all-or-nothing as a loss would see them booted from the playoffs where as a regulation victory or a penalty shootout win would see them take the contest to a third game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Dax McCarty Nashville SC 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NASHVILLE? They host Orlando City in game two of their best-of-three MLS playoff series Tuesday evening.

