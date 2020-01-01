'Davies is fast as f*ck!' - Bayern star's pace amazes in win over Dortmund

The teenager stopped Erling Haaland in his tracks in a particularly eye-opening sequence in the first half

star Alphonso Davies has been hailed for his incredible pace, with fellow footballers in awe of the Canadian's display against on Tuesday.

The leaders secured a massive three points at Signal Iduna Park, as Joshua Kimmich's first-half chip over Roman Burki secured Bayern a 1-0 victory over second-place Dortmund.

Davies played his part in his side's win, continuing a breakout campaign that has seen him emerge as one of the world's top left-backs.

More teams

One sequence in the first half particularly demonstrated the 19-year-old's ability, as he chased down Erling Haaland to deny the forward a breakaway attempt on goal.

Article continues below

Davies drew plenty of plaudits for his performance, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Declan Rice joining the chorus of praise.

Alphonso davies is fast as f*** — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 26, 2020

Wish I had Alphonso Davies pace🤣⚡️ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 26, 2020

Erling Haaland is in on goal but Alphonso Davies races back to stop him 🔥



Ridiculous pace 😳#BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/LFA0a0UBkL — Goal (@goal) May 26, 2020

There’s nothing more deflating than when you think you’re in & Alphonso Davies easily catches up & takes it from you. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) May 26, 2020

Alphonso Davies is just ridiculous! — Bundesliga Nyari (@Cnyari) May 26, 2020

Alfonso Davies has a decent future ahead of him. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 26, 2020

It's a bit infuriating how good Davies is. He might be a top 2 left back in the world and would probably become world class as a winger too — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) May 26, 2020

Do they have a stat for making a good play to compensate within 8 seconds of making a bad play? Because Alphonso Davies is leading in that stat. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 26, 2020

Alphonso Davies made more sprints (30) and hit a higher top speed (35.27 km/h) than any other player on the pitch in the first half of #DerKlassiker 💨



*pretends to be shocked* pic.twitter.com/11zLtiGjI5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 26, 2020

Davies is a cheatcode. #BVBFCB — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) May 26, 2020

With the victory Bayern moved seven points clear of Dortmund atop the table, as the Bavarians solidified their grip on first place.

will overtake Dortmund on goal difference should they defeat Hertha on Wednesday.