Davids explains how Orlando Pirates plan to counter Simba SC’s 60,000 fans

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has explained how they plan to neutralise Simba SC in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup clash in Dar es Salaam.

Simba’s Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium accommodates 60,000 fans and Caf gave them the green light to have the stadium filled to capacity.

With the Tanzanians known to play most of their home games before the fully packed stadium, that presents Pirates with a potentially intimidating atmosphere and Davids says they have a plan to counter that.

“When you are facing a full stadium, facing an opponent where 60,000 fans are behind them, we have to play football,” Davids told the club’s media.

“We have to get the crowd frustrated and turn against their team. So it’s about us looking after the ball, about us playing our real football. Our players have to be mentally strong to be able to get, sometimes a smaller opportunity.

“The crowd can erupt and sometimes you think and you think you are under pressure but you won’t be actually. So we have to control their thinking and play the tactical instructions that are required and not get overwhelmed by the crowd.”

When the Buccaneers host Simba next weekend, Orlando Stadium is permitted to be filled to half capacity as per Covid-19 regulations by the South African government.

It is to be seen of Pirates fans will manage to fill half of their home ground.

But for Sunday’s match, Simba are banking on the strong support of their fans to spur the team to victory over Pirates.

Article continues below

Simba information and communications manager Ahmed Ally knows the crowd could play a major role to “confuse” the Soweto giants.

“The fans should come out in large numbers. We as the leadership have fought to ensure that we are allowed by the Caf to fill the stadium, so these efforts do not discourage us come and fill us and confuse Orlando [Pirates],” said Ally as per Soccer Laduma.