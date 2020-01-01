Stellar performances from David Williams and Prabir Das knock out Bengaluru

ATK will make their third final appearance in six years...

came back from behind to beat 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday evening to register a spot in the (ISL) finals.

Ashique Kuruniyan (5') put the visitors in front but goals from Roy Krishna (30') and David Williams (63', 79') ensured that their side won the double-legged semi-final 3-2 on aggregate.

ATK coach Antonio Habas made no changes to the side that went down 1-0 at the Kanteerava, a week ago.

More teams

Whereas, Carles Cuadrat was forced to make two changes as Ashique Kuruniyan and Nili Perdomo were handed a start in place of a suspended Nishu Kumar and an injured Albert Serran.

It took just five minutes for the visitors to break the deadlock with Kuruniyan scoring his first goal of the season. Perdomo released the winger with a diagonal ball and after beating Sumit Rathi the former Pune City FC player kept his calm and slotted past Arindam Bhattacharjee under the sticks.

With a mountain to climb ATK started raiding Bengaluru's defense with more intent and purpose. After getting an early the Blues shifted to a five-man defense to further reinforce their backline.

Prabir Das was in fine fettle and his partnership with David Williams in the right flank were causing a lot of trouble for Bengaluru.

In the 24th minute, Roy Krishna got into the act when he sent Williams through on goal but Gurpreet Sandhu pulled off a close-range save to keep the scores unchanged.

ATK were soon rewarded for their perseverance with Krishna levelling matters on the half-hour mark. Das whipped in a perfect ball from the wide areas and Krishna found the back of the net with a brilliant left-footed finish as Juanan was left ball watching.

With the hosts dominating proceedings, Bengaluru were depending on counter-attacks to venture forward. With Soosairaj concentrating more on his attacking duties, Kuruniyan was getting acres of space to run into Rathi. Just before the half-time whistle Edu Garcia got a sight of goal but the Spaniard could not keep his effort on target.

After the break, the game slacked off a bit with both the teams locked in midfield and struggling to create goal-scoring opportunities.

But the complexion of the match changed in no time when Suresh Wangjam brought down Williams inside the box. The former Wellington Phoenix kept his composure, sent Gurpreet the wrong way and scored ATK's second of the night to send the crowd in a frenzy.

Habas pounced for the win making a double change in the 73rd minute throwing in Jayesh Rane and Mandi Sosa.

Within six minutes, ATK got their third which sent Bengaluru packing from this edition of ISL. It was Das who floated in an inch-perfect cross for an unmarked Williams who placed his header to perfection beyond the reach of Gurpreet.

Cuadrat reacted immediately by bringing on Leon Augustine in place of Perdomo. In the 88th minute, Bhattacharjee dived to his right to keep out a header from Paartalu of a Dimas Delgado free-kick.

The Blues kept putting pushing forward with intensity to tilt the match back in their favour but some resolute defending from ATK ensured that the Red and Whites sailed to their third final in six years.



