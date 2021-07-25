Which football club does Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner support?

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain revealed his favourite football club and it is a club from the Premier League...

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner chose Premier League giants Liverpool as his favourite football team during a Q&A session on Instagram.

The 34-year-old Cricketer conducted a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram where he was asked about his favourite football team to which he responded by picking the Reds.

This is not the first time Warner revealed his love for the Premier League giants. On several occasions in the past, the cricketer has been vocal about backing Liverpool.

Done for the day!! Go Liverpool!!! Love ya @stevesmith49 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) February 8, 2014

Who is David Warner and what is he up to now?

David Warner plays for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad and was a former captain of the franchise. He is the fifth-highest runscorer of all time in the league's history (5447) and is the highest runscorer among the foreign players.

Warner was the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side the last time the franchise won the IPL title back in 2016. He has also won the Orange Cap, the highest runscorer in an edition of the IPL three times (2015, 2017 and 2019).

The southpaw has been donning the Australian shirt for the past 12 years, having made his One Day International debut (ODI) in 2009. He has scored 5455 runs in 128 ODIs and has 7311 Test runs 86 appearances. In T20Is he has scored 2265 runs in 81 matches.

Australia is currently touring West Indies for an ODI and a T20 series, but David Warner and several key senior players like Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have pulled out of the series.

When is Liverpool playing next?

The former Premier League champions Liverpool begin their 2021-22 campaign on August 14 against Norwich City.