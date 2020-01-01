David Silva crashes Real Sociedad website as ex-Man City star's shock return to Spain confirmed

The 34-year-old returns to Spain after a decade in the Premier League with Manchester City

have confirmed the shock signing of former midfielder David Silva on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal through to the summer of 2022.

Such was the surprise at the move, Real Sociedad's website crashed shortly after the transfer was confirmed as people scrambled to find out details of the move.

side were believed to be frontrunners for his signature, but the former international has instead decided to return to a decade after he left for Manchester City.

"Real Sociedad has reached an agreement with David Silva for the Canarian footballer to play for the Txuri Urdin team for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2022," read a statement on the club's website.

"The player, who arrives free after passing through Manchester City, will incorporate in the near future to the preseason of the realistic team.

He will wear the number 21 shirt at the Anoeta Stadium, which was worn by Norway international Martin Odegaard during his loan spell at last season.

Widely considered one of their greatest ever players, Silva made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons, playing an integral role in transforming the club from Premier League also-rans to a footballing powerhouse.

He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and three Community Shields during his time in a sky blue.

His final appearance for the club was Saturday's quarter-final defeat to in Lisbon.

Earlier on Monday City announced intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium. They will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy.

Silva then posted an emotional tribute to City and the fans on Twitter, saying the club "would always be in his heart".

Imanol Alguacil's side finished sixth in La Liga last season to qualify for next season's .

