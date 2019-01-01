'David has been brilliant' - Chambers hails Luiz's Arsenal impact

The Brazil international defender was the match winner on Sunday as the Gunners beat Bournemouth 1-0 to move third in the Premier League

Calum Chambers has hailed the influence of David Luiz following the defender's match-winning performance against Bournemouth.

The international scored his first goal since his summer move from to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win which moved them up into third in the Premier League.

It was a goal that capped a fine all-round performance from the centre-half and Chambers says the 32-year-old has made a major impact in north London following his deadline-day arrival from Stamford Bridge.

“David has been brilliant,” said the former man. “He has come in and no-one in the club has a bad word to say about him.

“He is one of the nicest guys I have met, he talks to you, gives you advice and makes everyone feel like he is giving you his undivided attention.

“Obviously he was won things and I haven't won as many things as he has so there are things I can learn from him, it is always good to have experience like that in the team.

“Off the pitch, he is a great guy and on the pitch he brings his qualities and is playing well at the moment.”

Sunday’s win made it seven victories from 11 games in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

Unai Emery’s side now sit just one point behind second-placed following their shock home defeat to and, with a favourable run of fixtures coming up, look well placed to kick on after the international break.

Chambers says there is a sense within the changing room that momentum is building despite some underwhelming performances.

“We were speaking before the [Bournemouth] game, about building up momentum,” said the defender.

“Our away form has been okay so we have just got to keep working hard. We have a couple of weeks [now] to knuckle down with the players that will be here and to keep learning what the manager wants us to do and take that onto the pitch.

“We have got a really strong squad, with a lot of quality players.

“We know we have got quality and we can see that, we have just got to keep working hard and believing in ourselves and the results will keep on coming.”

Having started the season playing in his favoured centre-back role, Chambers lost his place in the starting XI following the arrival of Luiz from Chelsea.

But some impressive performances in recent weeks have seen him brought back into the side, with the 24-year-old now being preferred to Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the right of the back four.

And it is a role he is enjoying, although one that will soon bring added competition with the return to full fitness of Hector Bellerin.

Chambers said: “It has been good, obviously I have played there before in the past.

“It is about taking things I learned then and bringing it into my game now, I'm literally taking every game as it comes and I'm enjoying it.

“I’m enjoying playing, I'm enjoying everything I can do for the team and for the boys so we will see what happens.

“I’m just taking it game by game and giving in 100 per cent, that is all I can do.”