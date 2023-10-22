'Together again' - David de Gea reunites with Bruno Fernandes as ex-Man Utd goalkeeper shows off new kit for his eSports team amid retirement rumours

David Gea reunited with his former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes to show off the new kit for his eSports team.

De Gea reunites with Fernandes

Shows off new kit for his eSports team

Fernandes a shareholder at 'Rebels Gaming'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper, who left United after his contract with the club expired at the end of the 2022-23 season, posted a photo on his Instagram profile posing with his old colleague Fernandes. Both men donned the new kit for De Gea's eSports team, with the 32-year-old captioning the post: "Together again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Atletico Madrid custodian founded the eSports team named 'Rebels Gaming' in 2021. The team have participated in numerous competitions, including the League of Legends, Rainbow Six Seige and Valorant. In 2022, Fernandes and former United midfielder Juan Mata came on board to become shareholders. The newly launched kit of Rebels Gaming is named 'The Red Spike' and will reportedly retail at around £48 when it is officially released.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The 32-year-old is still a free agent after seeing proposed moves to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and clubs from the Saudi Pro League fall through during the summer window. It has also been rumoured that De Gea could retire from football if he does not receive an offer to become the number 1 at a top club in the coming weeks.