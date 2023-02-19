David de Gea matches Peter Schmeichel's clean sheet record for Manchester United in win against Leicester

- De Gea kept clean sheet vs Leicester
- Is his 180th in all competitions
- Has equalled Peter Schmeichel's record
WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper kept a clean sheet for the 180th time for the Red Devils as they ran out 3-0 winners against Leicester at Old Trafford, matching the record previously set by United legend Peter Schmeichel.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea made two saves during the match to keep the Foxes out, enjoying a much quieter afternoon than his counterpart Danny Ward, who saw Marcus Rashford put two past him followed by a Jadon Sancho goal to wrap up the match.
WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The 32-year-old will attempt to beat the record when his side host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday.