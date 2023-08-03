'A bit like Darwin Nunez' - Rio Ferdinand shares his fears for Rasmus Hojlund ahead of £73m Man Utd move

Rio Ferdinand has said that incoming Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund will take time to adjust, comparing him to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez.

Hojlund's signing imminent

Reported £73m total fee

Ferdinand cautiously optimistic

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United centre-back — who made 455 appearance for the Red Devils — is excited about the young forward's prospects, but wary that it could take at least a full season for him to get used to playing in the Premier League. Fans expect that Hojlund's signing will be officially announced in the coming days, with the Danish striker reportedly booked in for a club medical ahead of his £73 million ($94m) transfer from Atalanta.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Anyone who has seen him play will see there are attributes there that you would like. He's suited to the Premier League," TNT Sports pundit Ferdinand said. "I look at it a bit like Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. Last season was his adjusting season. He's a young striker coming to the league, everything about him fits the Premier League perfectly but it didn't go as well as he would have liked. But I think this season we'll see a different player for Liverpool. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens with Hojlund, although I'd like him to have a better season than that obviously. He may well do but it will take time to adjust."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eyebrows have been raised by the amount of money United have splashed on the 20-year-old. The Denmark international's five-year-deal is reportedly worth £73m (€85/$94m) including add-ons. However, fans of the Red Devils' new striker have been quick to point out the difficulty of acquiring a perfect striker these days for under £100m, particularly given Hojlund's age. According to fellow Dane Christian Eriksen, the forward is worth every penny.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils have been active in the transfer market to try and bolster a squad that will look to build on last season's 3rd-place finish. The most impressive new addition, alongside Hojlund, is midfielder Mason Mount, signed from Chelsea for £60m.