Darwin Nunez STARTS against Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after rapid recovery from injury

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has completed his recovery from an injury sustained less than a week before Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.

Nunez exited early vs Newcastle

Shoulder problem

Klopp had been unsure if he could feature at all

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunez had picked up a shoulder injury over the weekend against Newcastle but will start in the first leg of the Champions League last 16. Klopp said in the build-up to the game that "there is a chance" Nunez would feature at Anfield but that it would be a last-second decision, leading many to believe the Uruguayan would be a substitute at best.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez is a key attacking force for Liverpool, and despite criticism, he has scored 11 goals in all competitions with several months to go before the end of his debut season. After Luis Diaz's long-term injury, his role has become even more essential for the Reds.

LIVERPOOL'S LINE-UP VS REAL MADRID: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Bajcetic, Fabinho; Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

DID YOU KNOW? Stefan Bajcetic, who joins Nunez in Jurgen Klopp's XI, will become Liverpool's youngest ever player in a knockout stage game. He's 18 years old.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will meet Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League.