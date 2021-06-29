Danielson red card 'probably right' admits Sweden boss Andersson after Euro 2020 defeat

The defender was dismissed in extra-time of the last 16 clash on Tuesday when VAR upgraded his yellow for a high challenge

Sweden boss Jan Andersson has admitted the 99th-minute red card shown to defender Marcus Danielson in their 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Tuesday was probably the correct decision.

Danielson's high challenge on Artem Besedin initially prompted a yellow, but VAR moments later upgraded it to a red card offence.

The player claimed he should not have been dismissed as he made contact with the ball in an attempted clearance before his follow-through. Andersson, though, said he consulted with members of his staff about the call and was told it was fair.

What has been said?

"My colleagues in the stand told me it was a red card," Andersson said after the game. "It was a very experienced referee. I haven't seen it yet but I think it's probably right.

"First half we had chances but they managed to get the lead. We equalised before half-time, and in the second half we had four really great chances including hitting the post and the crossbar. "It felt we would score eventually, but unfortunately we didn't."

The manager also claimed Ukraine were "diving a bit towards the end", prompting him to voice his displeasure to opposing head coach Andriy Shevchenko.

How did Ukraine win?

Ukraine finally found a breakthrough against 10-man Sweden in the final minutes of extra-time, as Artem Dovbyk nodded past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

"Both teams played very well. It was an interesting match," Shevchenko said. "Neither side wanted to lose so we got this drama at the end. With this performance and commitment, our team has deserved the love of the whole country.

"We knew how our team should play from the first minutes. We knew who could strengthen us [during the game]. The plan we had developed has worked well."

Up next for Ukraine

Ukraine must now face England in the quarter-final on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in Italy. The Three Lions defeated Germany 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.

