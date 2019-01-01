Danial hoping to help Felda gain safety following recovery

Felda United midfielder Danial Amier has returned from a three-month injury, and is looking to help the Fighters remain a top-tier team.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

This time around, injury-prone Felda United midfielder Danial Amier Norhisham's return to action is happening under less than ideal conditions.

His metatarsal injury back in March, when he was playing for Malaysia U-22 in their AFC U-23 Championship qualifying campaign, led to a lengthy absence, one that was only ended last Sunday, in Felda United's exit at the hands of .

With eight minutes remaining on the clock, the 22 year old player was introduced, and he repaid head coach Nidzam Jamil's faith by assisting Hadin Azman's injury time goal to help the Fighters end the semi-final tie at 3-3, although Kedah still advanced to the final on the away-goal rule.

They now shift their attention back to the , where they are currently in last place with five matches to go, two points from safety. Danial now has to push for complete recovery and full fitness, while helping his club gain top-tier safety.

"Everyone knows how things are different with Felda this season, as compared to previously. This is the best that we can muster and I'm satisfied with it, especially when I haven't been able to help the team as much as I'd like to this season, due to the injury.

"I want us to do more in the remaining matches, so that we may stay in the Super League next season. We deserve to remain here, based on the quality of the younger players in the squad," remarked Danial when met by Goal before training on Thursday.

This Sunday the Fighters will host , the much-fancied team that they have surprised both times in their previous two encounters this season.

