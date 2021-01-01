Dalot unsure what future holds at Man Utd as AC Milan loan spell comes to a close

The Portuguese defender has enjoyed his time at San Siro and has left the door open for a return to Italy to be made

Diogo Dalot remains unsure what his future holds at Manchester United after seeing a loan spell at AC Milan come to a close.

The Portuguese defender was allowed to head for San Siro in October 2020 after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A productive spell has been enjoyed in Italy, with regular game time found, and Dalot is leaving the door open for a return to the Rossoneri to be made.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his future by Gazzetta dello Sport, Dalot said: "I like to become more and more complete.

"The Italians love football, they always talk about it and being part of this culture has been a fantastic experience. And on the pitch, I feel I have improved a lot tactically.

"There are some defensive aspects I learned here and it was fantastic to develop these qualities too.

"That’s not the only thing either, as I improved in pressing high and recovering the ball as soon as possible. Very useful stuff. I say that I had a fantastic year and met beautiful people.

"It was a real pleasure to play for Milan but now I think about the Euros and I really don’t know [on his future] what will happen."

The bigger picture

Dalot was snapped up by United from Porto during Jose Mourinho's reign, with £19 million ($27m) invested in his potential.

He was always going to be eased into the fold, but was restricted to just 11 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign as Solskjaer favoured other options.

Milan handed him 33 outings across all competitions this season, with two goals and three assists recorded.

The 22-year-old is tied to a contract with the Red Devils through to 2023, but another move will be sought if he cannot get assurances over game time.

For now, though, his focus is locked on the European U21 Championship this summer, with Portugal set to face Italy in the quarter-finals of that competition.

