'I love this club' - Dalot provides positive update on Man Utd contract negotiations

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot admitted he "loves" the club amid negotiations over an extension on his current contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dalot's previous deal with United was due to expire in June 2023, but the club activated an extension clause in his contract back in December to keep him for a further year. Despite this move, negotiations have continued with the player over a longer-term deal with an improved salary, and the Portugal international appeared positive when asked about the progress of those talks.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we are in a position to say that we are talking about it, we are negotiating, we are seeing how both parties will benefit. It is no secret that I am happy to be here," Dalot said in a press conference. "I love this club and I love to play for this club. We will see how things progress, but we are in a good direction for the team and, for me, this is the most important and, hopefully, individually I can still help the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dalot impressed during a loan spell at Milan in 2020-21 and was rewarded with improved minutes by Ralph Rangnick towards the second half of last season. Under new manager Erik ten Hag, though, the 23-year-old has really made the right-back position his own. Dalot started every league match for United before the international break, and ongoing contract talks suggest that he features prominently in the club's plans going forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR DALOT? As talks continue between club and player, Dalot will be focused on United's next match against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, where a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals is up for grabs.