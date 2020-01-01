Daka inspires Ashimeru’s Salzburg past Rapid Wien

The Zambia international continued with his rich scoring form as he propelled Die Mozartstadter past the Green-Whites on Wednesday evening

Salzburg cruised to a 2-0 victory over Rapid Wien in Wednesday’s Austrian encounter with Patson Daka and Noah Okafor finding the net.

Die Mozartstadter came into the clash following their 5-0 triumph over Lustenau – which handed them the Austrian Cup on Friday.

And against their visitors, they earned all maximum points with Daka’s header giving them a ninth minute lead courtesy of captain Andreas Ulmer’s cross.

That proved to be the only goal of the keenly contested first-half as Dietmar Kuhbauer’s Wien put up a resolute defensive display.

Even with Jerome Onguene replacing ’s Majeed Ashimeru in the 59th minute and Daka out for Karim Adeyemi seven minutes later, the scoreline remained the same as the hosts were also culpable of missing clear cut opportunities.

Victory was sealed in the first minute of added time as substitute Okafor doubled the lead thanks to Adeyemi’s brilliant assist.

Zambia’s Enock Mwepu was on parade from start to finish while Mali’s Sekou Koita and his compatriot Mohamed Camara were unused substitutes.



Following this triumph, Jesse Marsch’s men remain second in the table with 48 points from 22 outings – six points behind leaders LASK.

Daka’s effort takes his goal tally in the Austrian elite division to 18 goals in 22 outings – his best run in Europe since joining from Zambian giants Power Dynamos.

For ’s Onguene, Wednesday’s game was his 16th so far this season in his second season with the club, while midfielder Ashimeru has racked up 15 league caps with two goals to his credit.

The 22-year-old Ghana international is in his first season at Wals-Siezenheim after completing loan spells at Austria Lustenau, Wolfsberger and St. Gallen.

Mwepu for his own part has played in 17 games so far with his only goal coming in Salzburg’s 3-2 home defeat to LASK in February.

Marsch and his team travel to Profertil Arena Hartberg on Sunday for their next fixture against TSV Hartberg.

Markus Schopp’s Hartberg who have in their squad Benin Republic’s Jodel Dossou, Mali’s duo of Amadou Dante and Bakary Nimaga are currently sixth in the log having accrued 29 points from 22 outings.