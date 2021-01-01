CSKA Moscow's Onguene makes Russian Women's League Team of the Season

The top-flight organisers have named the best performing players in the last campaign, and included the Cameroon international

CSKA Moscow's Gabrielle Onguene has been named in the Russian Women's Premier League Team of the Season for the 2020 campaign.

Onguene emerged as one of the superstars in the Russian top-flight, putting her speed, power, and physicality on display while scoring goals and assists in her most outstanding season.

The Cameroon international played a crucial role in helping Maksim Zinovyev's team clinch their second consecutive league title despite losing only a match in 14 games last season.

In 13 appearances, the 32-year-old was a huge influence as she scored seven goals and contributed several assists to achieve her second-highest scoring campaign since moving to Russia in 2015.

The Louves Miniproff product's fantastic form also helped CSKA feature in the 2020-21 Uefa Women's Champions League, although they bowed out in the qualifying stage against Austria's St. Polten.

The 4-4-2 formation list, dominated by CSKA and Lokomotiv, saw CSKA's Elvira Todua claim the goalkeeper's position, while Lokomotiv quartet Alsu Abdullina, Anna Kozhnikova, Anna Belomytseva, Kristina Mashkova were named in the defence.

In the midfield is an all-CSKA affair with Nadezhda Smirnova, Gabriel Ongene, Anastasia Pozdeeva, Valeria Bespalikova, while Lokomotiv's Nelly Korovkina and Zvezda 2005's Olesya Kurochkina are in the attack.

Article continues below

The 11-player list was decided via a vote organized by the RFU Women's Football Department, involving the head coaches and captains of the teams participating in the Super League.

So far, the five-time African Women's Player of the Year final has scored 23 goals in 53 appearances for CSKA.

The Cameroonian star is the only African among the nominations and will be hoping to surpass her best this season.