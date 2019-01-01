Crystal Palace’s Zaha charged by FA for ‘improper conduct’ in Southampton draw

The forward received his second booking for sarcastically applauding referee Andre Marriner in Palace’s stalemate at the St Mary's Stadium

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been charged by the Football Association for ‘improper conduct’ in their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old who scored the opener in the tie applauded referee Andre Marriner sarcastically for booking him after an incident with James Ward-Prowse and was subsequently shown a second yellow card for the gesture.

On Thursday, the FA charged the Cote d'Ivoire international for the behaviour and he has till February 5 to provide a response.

"Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has been charged following the game against Southampton yesterday [30 January 2019],” read a statement from the FA spokesperson.

“It is alleged his behaviour following a second-half dismissal amounts to improper conduct.

"The player has until 18:00 on 5 February 2019 to respond to the charge."

Zaha will miss Palace's next Premier League game againstg Fulham.

The former Manchester United has scored four goals this season in 21 Premier League appearances to help the Eagles to the 15th spot in the log with 23 points from 24 games.