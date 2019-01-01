Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson lauds Wilfried Zaha’s strikes against Leicester City

The 26-year-old winger scored twice at the King Power Stadium to help the Eagles extend their unbeaten run

manager Roy Hodgson has applauded Wilfried Zaha’s goals in their 4-1 win over in Saturday’s game.

After Jonny Evans cancelled out Michy Batshuayi’s opener, the Cote d'Ivoire international restored the lead, placing his effort past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

He completed his brace shortly after Luka Milivojevic converted from the penalty spot, slamming the ball towards the bottom right corner to help the Eagles extend their unbeaten run to six games.

The forward has now scored in his last three games for the first time in his career, much to the pleasure of the oldest manager [71] in the Premier League.

"It [scoring] has been something he’s been talking about and promising that he’ll do and thinks he needs to do,” Hodgson told club website.

“He thinks that he should be scoring more goals but that’s the first time he’s scored in three consecutive games. I thought he took both goals well.

"The first one needed a solid side foot. Schmeichel was ready on the line but it was close and a solid strike would score and he got it.

“The other one which put the game totally to bed was a really good strike at goal. It was the sheer power which beat Kasper Schmeichel on that occasion."

With the victory, Palace are 13th in the log after gathering 30 points from 27 games.

Article continues below

Zaha has now scored seven goals in 23 league appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

He will hope to continue the impressive form in their next game against his former club on Wednesday.