Cruz Azul president confirms Liga MX club want to sign Luis Suarez

WHAT HAPPENED? Cruz Azul president Victor Velazquez has responded to speculation that his club are trying to bring in Luis Suarez. The striker has been at the World Cup with Uruguay but is a free agent after enjoying a brief stint with boyhood club Nacional, winning the Uruguayan championship 16 years after first lifting the title with the club. Suarez's next move is unclear but he is wanted in Mexico.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t have any news for you yet but we’ve been in negotiations. Our intention is to bring Luis Suarez to Cruz Azul, we just need to be patient and look for one or two other reinforcements on top of that," he said as reported by Diario AS. "As well as a striker, we’re also looking for a left-back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez didn't manage a single goal at World Cup 2022, as Uruguay went out in the group stages, but did score eight goals in 16 appearances for Nacional. The striker has previously been linked with a move to MLS but appears to have other offers on the table.

WHAT NEXT? Signing Suarez would be a real statement by Cruz Azul who will surely want a decision soon, as the 2023 Clausura tournament gets underway on 6 January.