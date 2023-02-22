Cristiano Ronaldo participated in the Saudi Founding Day celebrations at his new home, which took place at Al-Nassr's stadium.

Saudi Arabia celebrating founding day

National holiday since last year

Ronald joined in festivities at Mrsool Park

WHAT HAPPENED? February 22 commemorates the country's founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud, which was declared a national holiday last year following a royal decree by King Salman. The four-day holiday features a host of cultural events which take place across Saudi Arabia, with Ronaldo joining in at Al-Nassr's Stadium, Mrsool Park, which he now calls home.

A video of the festivities shows Ronaldo and his team-mates in traditional Saudi dress and wielding ceremonial swords.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portuguese superstar is enjoying a period of rest following his side's win over Al-Taawoun on Friday. Ronaldo recorded his first and second assists for his new club - the first of which was a beautiful pass from inside his own half - as Al-Nassr celebrated a 2-1 victory to stay top of the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old will next be in action for Al-Nassr when they travel to Damac FC in the league on Saturday.