What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7? Comic book guide & how to watch cartoon

The Juventus star follows in the footsteps of Michael Jordan by teaming up with a motley crue of cartoon characters to save the planet

Cristiano Ronaldo has a long list of business interests outside of football and the star will have plenty to keep him occupied when he finally hangs up his boots.

Under the CR7 brand, Ronaldo has already delved into the fashion, lifestyle and hospitality industries, but he is dipping his toe into a fresh pool with the launch of a cartoon in 2019.

The animated show, which is called Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7, is expected to appear on screens at some point this year and a comic book is already available to buy.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's widely anticipated cartoon adventure.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7?

The trailer for the cartoon was released on May 4 and it gave a flavour of what we can expect in the show.

Ronaldo appears to be part of Striker Force, an elite group of seven superheroes who are tasked with - you guessed it - saving the world from the threat of evil robots and other malign forces.

As you might expect, Ronaldo is the group's leader and not only does he have to use his superhuman athleticism to destroy their enemies, he must also inspire his team to work together for a common goal.

The Striker Force are something of a sporting Suicide Squad, with a baseball bat-toting, mohawk-wearing girl and a hockey strick-wielding hammerhead shark also among their number. There are also strong echoes of the 1996 film Space Jam, which saw NBA icon Michael Jordan join forces with the likes of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to save the world from aliens.

Of course, each member of the team wears an outfit with the number seven - famously worn by Ronaldo throughout his career and considered lucky - emblazoned on the chest.

It is being produced by Indian animation company Graphic in collaboration with VMS Communications.

Promoting the production, Ronaldo said: "In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans.”

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7

A release date has not yet been confirmed for Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7, but it is expected to hit screens this year.

Likewise, it is not clear which channel the cartoon will be aired on, but other Graphic productions have found a home on Amazon Prime, Cartoon Network and the Disney Channel.

It is likely that the show will be available to watch online as well as on TV.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7 comic

Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7 will run as a comic as well as an animated cartoon.

A 48-page Special Edition was available for free at selected US stores on May 4 - otherwise known as Free Comic Book Day.

Comic books can also be bought from the cartoon's official website and prices range from $5.95 for the Special Edition to $19.95 for various Ultra Rare Collector's Editions.