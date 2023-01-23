'First game, first win' - How Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr debut victory

Cristiano Ronaldo was elated that Al-Nassr could pick up three points on his debut and he expressed his gratitude to his teammates and the fans.

Ronaldo makes Al-Nassr debut

Happy to win debut match

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese made his competitive bow on Sunday as he captained his new side to a 1-0 victory over Al-Ettifaq. Talisca got the game's only goal and despite drawing a blank, Ronaldo was clearly delighted with the result. After full-time, he wrote on Twitter: "First game, first win - well done guys. Thanks to all the fans for incredible support."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut on Saudi Arabian soil during a friendly match between a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal taking on Paris Saint-German last week. He scored a brace despite his side losing 5-3 to the French giants.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-NASSR? Rudi Garcia's men next take on Al-Ittihad in a Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash on Thursday.