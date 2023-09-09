Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo won't feature for Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg

- Picked up yellow against Slovakia
- Fortunate to not get straight red
- Will watch on from stands through suspension
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal skipper was very fortunate to escape further punishment as he caught former Manchester United team-mate Martin Dubravka in the face with a stray boot. However, referee Glenn Nyberg opted to just show a yellow card and Ronaldo survived a VAR review.
WHY WON'T RONALDO PLAY? The striker is suspended as the yellow card he picked up was his third of the European Championship qualifying campaign.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monday's game against Luxembourg will see a run of 10 consecutive international appearances come to an end for Portugal's all-time record goal-scorer. The last time he didn't feature for his country was back in November 2022 as he missed a 4-0 friendly win over Nigeria through illness.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR RONALDO? He'll have to watch on from the stands as his side take on Luxembourg knowing a win would all but see his side through to next summer's Euros as they look to replicate the heroics of 2016.