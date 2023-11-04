Cristiano Ronaldo needed just 26 minutes to open the scoring for Al-Nassr on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League action

Ronaldo opens scoring in first half

Hits new milestone

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar opened the scoring for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League with a strike from outside the penalty area. Ronaldo's effort is his 400th goal since he turned 30.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo may have turned 38 in February but he's shown few signs of slowing down. The Portugal international is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League so far this season and will be hoping to lift his first trophy with Al-Nassr since joining from Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr are back in action on Tuesday in the AFC Champions League against Al-Duhail.