Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Portugal training with stomach bug amid Man Utd interview controversy
Dan Bernstein
20:09 GMT+3 16/11/2022
- Ronaldo also battled illness with Man Utd
- Explosive interviews released this week
- Man Utd team-mates shaken
WHAT HAPPENED? Cristiano Ronaldo is not with the Portugal squad for pre-World Cup training in Lisbon on Wednesday as he deals with a stomach bug - and the fallout of his public criticism of Manchester United.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting the club might cut ties with him because of his public insults of manager Erik ten Hag and others. For now, though, he's hoping to help Portugal at the World Cup.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? His full controversial interview with Piers Morgan will air over two dates: Wednesday, November 16, at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) and Thursday, November 17, at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- GOAL50 2022 Head to Head: Messi vs Ronaldo
- Wiegman remains unbeaten! England winners and losers as Lionesses end 2022 without a single defeat
- Romario, Baggio, Benzema & the biggest squad selection snubs in World Cup history