‘You invited him’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez gives blunt response to rumours their relationship is on the rocks - and hints at potential wedding

Georgina Rodriguez has once again rubbished claims of cracks forming in her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, with wedding hints being dropped.

More questions of relationship

Couple claim to be happy

Plan to get married at some stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine-born Spanish influencer and model continues to see questions asked of how long she will be remaining by the side of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo. Both parties have, however, been doing their best to bring speculation that lacks any kind of substance to a close. That was the case when Georgina was quizzed by reporters on her relationship status during a visit to Madrid to help launch Ronaldo’s new business - a brand of alkaline and antioxidant mineral water called Ursu9.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed by Telecinco on whether her relationship with the Portuguese superstar could soon come to an end, Georgina said bluntly: “Of course not, you invited him.”

When asked if a lavish wedding could be on the cards in the near future, Georgina said: “Of course.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, was also asked if he intends to head down the aisle at some stage, with the 38-year-old saying: “One day for sure.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo’s family are growing tired of the rumours regarding his love life, with the Portugal international’s mother - Dolores Aveiro – having said of the unwelcome gossip that continues to rage around her son: “It's all lies. Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie.”