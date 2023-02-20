Cristiano Ronaldo foots HUGE £250,000 hotel bill before moving into permanent Saudi home

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared a massive £250,000 hotel bill before moving into his new house in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo, along with his family, was residing at the Four Seasons in downtown Riyadh since arriving in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner booked 17 suites at the hotel where his family and entourage were staying. The Ronaldo family was staying in the two-storey 'Kingdom Suite', which had a living room, dining room, cinema room and gold and marble bathrooms featuring views over Riyadh. Now the 38-year-old star has checked out, with The Mirror reporting that he has paid off a bill of £250,000 before moving into a new house as his mother comes to visit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it is not confirmed where Ronaldo's new house is located, it is believed that the superstar will stay in an exclusive compound with a top-level security system.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portuguese attacker has appeared in five games for his new club Al-Nassr so far, scoring five and providing two assists. He also netted a hat-trick that came against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? The former Manchester United star will be next seen in action when Al-Nassr face Damac in a league clash on Saturday.