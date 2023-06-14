Cristiano Ronaldo explains iconic 'Siuuuu' celebration meaning after seeing it become a 'global phenomenon'

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally revealed the meaning behind his iconic 'Siuuuu' celebration after seeing it become a "global phenomenon".

WHAT HAPPENED? Meaning 'yes' in Portuguese, the Al-Nassr and Portugal forward's 'Siu' celebration has been imitated not only by his fans but also by professional athletes cutting across various sports. He is believed to have first screamed 'Siu' after winning the 2014 Ballon d'Or, which was his third such individual award. Ronaldo has now revealed what he thinks about his celebration and what it actually signifies.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon - and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it - it's great. It means yes - very simple but meaning it strongly!" Ronaldo said to LiveScore, for whom he is an Official Global Brand Ambassador.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo had previously revealed that he had not put any thought behind the celebration and was invented in the spur of the moment during a pre-season match against Chelsea in the United States.

"I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration," he said. "I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’. I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that."

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is currently on a break after the end of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League season, but will return to action with the Portugal national team for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17.