Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA for smashing Everton supporter's phone following disappointing defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the FA after appearing to smash a Everton fan's phone at the end of last season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans filmed Ronaldo leaving the pitch following Manchester United's disappointing defeat to Everton back in April 2022, and footage appeared to show the forward reacting angrily and smashing one supporter's phone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo had previously been cautioned by Merseyside Police following the incident, and the FA have now hit him with a charge of breaching Rule E3 - which relates to violent and/or improper conduct.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo previously apologised for the incident and even offered the supporter a visit to Old Trafford in a show of "fair-play and sportsmanship". However, that offer was declined by the boy's mother: "It’s like we owe him a favour but I’m sorry, we don’t. It’s in the hands of the police," she said.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Regulation and Discipline update: Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent," an FA statement read.

STORY IN A PHOTO:

It's not good news for CR7...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old is currently on international duty with Portugal, who take on Czech Republic and Spain over the coming days.