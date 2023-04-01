Congratulations Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr honour Portugal star with special CAKE after he breaks all-time international appearance record

Al-Nassr presented a special cake to star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he broke the record for most international appearances.

Ronaldo broke international appearances record

Has appeared in 198 international matches

Al-Nassr honoured Ronaldo with special cake

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old surpassed Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa's tally of 196 international appearances when Portugal faced Liechtenstein in their opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. To mark the feat, Al Nassr arranged a special cake in honour of Ronaldo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal began their qualifying campaign with a bang scoring 10 goals in two matches against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg respectively. Ronaldo netted a brace in each of the matches. to move him onto 122 international goals in 198 games. As for his career so far in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 10 matches since joining Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO? The former Manchester United forward will next be seen in action on April 5, when Al-Nassr take on Al-Adalah in a Saudi Pro League clash.