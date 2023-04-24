Completion of Cristiano Ronaldo's £53m luxury Paris hotel pushed back by four more years amid construction delays

Cristiano Ronaldo has been planning to build a luxury hotel in the French capital but has seen his project hit by some major problems.

Hotel plans hit by major delay

Not expected to open until 2027

Building work has only just begun

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's hotel was due to open in Paris in 2021 but may not be ready to welcome guests for another four years, according to MailOnline. The Portuguese superstar's project had been hit by a series of delays, including the pandemic and a public inquiry, which means building work has only recently started.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hotel is expected to feature over 200 rooms and boast a rooftop bar and swimming pool, offering views over the French capital. It is not now due to open until 2027, by which time Ronaldo may well have called time on his playing career. The 38-year-old moved to Saudi side Al-Nassr in January, signing a mega-deal that runs until 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo already owns five hotels with his partners the Pestana Hotel Group. The former Manchester United star has hotels in Madeira, Lisbon, New York, Madrid and Marrakech. His Paris hotel is expected to be the largest of the Pestana CR7 brand hotels.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Al-Nassr take on Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions later today and then face Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.