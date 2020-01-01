Covid-19: When will the KPL return after coronavirus curfew?

K’Ogalo are waiting eagerly for a fourth top-flight crown in a row to be confirmed, but will the coronavirus be contained soon?

Like many leagues across Africa and Europe, the fate of the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) is currently causing confusion owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

First the Kenyan top-flight was suspended or a period of 21 days, with the organisers hoping the country could control the spread of the coronavirus so normalcy could return.

However, was put in another 21-day curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta, forcing the KPL to postpone the league indefinitely, as they await May 18 for direction.

Then came the Confederation of African Football (Caf) who gave the FKF eight days to declare the state of the league and also the domestic Cup.

With the eight days set to elapse on Tuesday, the FKF through president Nick Mwendwa have moved to declare the league will not continue and further confirmed as the champions while promoting Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the National (NSL).

The decision has already been protested by several stakeholders, most notably Kakamega Homeboyz, who were sitting second behind Gor Mahia in the 17-team table while the league organisers have maintained only they can decide the fate of the league.

Whereas the FKF has confirmed the league will not resume, KPL has maintained the fate of the top-flight can only be discussed after the curfew ends.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has stated in a letter obtained by Goal that only the KPL has the mandate to decide the fate of the league and not the FKF.

“It is still too early to consider the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Kenyan football as a case of force majeure. If in any case, it were so, KPL would stand to be guided by Clause 9.1 of the FKF-KPL Agreement which provides direction on our obligations in the event of a force majeure,” the KPL stated.

“Ending the league can only be considered as a solution if there has been such a directive from Caf to all its members for the leagues to end by a certain date. Since Caf has not concluded its own club competitions it, therefore, makes no sense at all to insinuate that Caf is rushing its members to end their seasons.

“Should such a directive come from Caf, KPL will exercise its mandate to give the way forward to FKF on the fate of the league after convening a Governing Council meeting.”

The FKF have stated the reason to cancel the league is to help maintain player and fan safety and keep them away from contracting Covid-19.

Mwendwa also feels by resuming the league, it will not be possible to play the remaining nine rounds of matches and also start the new season as planned in August.

“Clearly this scenario was the most optimistic way to finish the matches. We have a curfew until May 16 and we do not know if it shall be extended or not,” Mwendwa said in a chat to club chairmen’s and seen by Goal.

"In the event, it is extended by another 31 days the situation becomes even deeper. But let’s assume it is not extended and by June 5 somehow in the most optimistic of circumstances we can go back to training.

“Our rules state we need to have 60 days’ pre-season and, therefore, that would bring us to the end of October starting the league in November.”

But has it stands, the league is yet to be cancelled since the KPL have stated otherwise, and Kenyans must wait for the curfew to elapse to know for certain the fate of the league.

Should the FKF rules be observed, then Gor Mahia, who are currently leading the 17-team table on 54 points, will be declared the champions if the FKF uses clause 2.6.1 of the promotion and relegation of teams.

The clause states that where the league format, due to circumstances of force majeure, fails to be completed within the season, the league winners shall be determined in two ways.

Clause 2.6.1.1 states that: “Before each and every club has completed its first-round fixtures the league shall be declared null and void.”

Clause 2.6.1.2 states: “Where all the clubs in the league have completed the first-round fixtures but less than 75 percent [of the] league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standings of the league.”

With ten matches to play in the KPL, 68 percent of the games have been played, meaning the table as it stood at the halfway point of the campaign will be used, and Gor will be named champions.

In the relegation battle, Sugar will join already relegated in the National Super League next season, while Kisumu All-Stars will battle with the third-place finisher in the NSL in the promotion/relegation play-offs.