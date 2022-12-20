Coutinho wants to leave Aston Villa and return to Brazil just months after signing permanent deal

Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho wants to leave the Premier League side and return to Brazil, with Corinthians interested in his services.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Philippe Coutinho wants to leave Aston Villa and return to Brazil, GOAL understands. The 30-year-old only signed a four-year permanent deal back in May and has attracted interest from Corinthians. Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has a good relationship with the Brazilian side but a deal will be difficult due to the playmaker's high salary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Corinthians are unlikely to be able afford to sign Coutinho permanently but could try to land the 30-year-old on loan, with both clubs paying part of his salary. There is also a chance Villa could terminate Coutinho's deal but that scenario is considered to be more remote.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Coutinho signed for Aston Villa under previous manager Steven Gerrard and was a hit initially. However, the Brazilian's form has tailed off and he has only started six Premier League games so far in 2022-23 and is yet to manage a goal or an assist. It's not clear yet if Coutinho will be in new manager Unai Emery's plans for the future.

WHAT NEXT? Coutinho may be hoping a deal can be struck during the January transfer window. Aston Villa return to action before the window opens against Liverpool on Boxing Day in the Premier League.