Coutinho’s Arsenal-supporting agent Joorabchian won’t push Barcelona star towards Gunners

The so-called super agent claims none of his clients, including Chelsea forward Willian, are giving any thought to their future at present

Philippe Coutinho is generating plenty of transfer talk, with the former star being heavily linked with a return to from , but his -supporting agent Kia Joorabchain claims he will not push the Brazilian towards the Emirates Stadium.

One of the most prominent agents in the world game has completed plenty of deals with the Gunners down the years.

David Luiz was taken to north London during the summer of 2019, with the South American defender trading life at for that with another Premier League heavyweight.

His fellow countryman Coutinho is expected to be among those on the move in the next window, with the 27-year-old having struggled to find a spark during a forgettable stint at Camp Nou and loan spell at German giants .

Chelsea are said to be leading the chase for a player they know all about and Joorabchian says he will not seek to influence the decision-making process by nudging Coutinho in Arsenal’s direction.

He told Sky Sports: “The fact I'm an Arsenal supporter is not a secret.

“I don't have any preference where the players go. I don't try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.

“The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

With competitive football currently shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, Joorabchian insists none of his clients are giving any thought to their respective futures.

Along with Coutinho, Chelsea forward Willian is another player on his books.

The Brazil international is approaching the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is set to leave the Blues as a free agent – with Arsenal being mooted as a possible landing spot for him.

“Everyone wants to stay safe, stay healthy and get back to training. Everyone is trying to stay positive,” added Joorabchian.

“None of my boys have spoken to me in terms of their future. All my boys are concentrating on getting through this period of time and getting back to normality.

“There is a lot of speculation but I can genuinely explain to you we have not spoken about transfers or anything like that.

“No one has the right feeling. Neither us nor the other side have the feeling to discuss something when so much is happening around the world that is so much more important.”

While Joorabchian can expect to be busy when football is given the green light to resume, he believes the struggles currently being endured by millions around the world will see the big-spending of recent transfer windows reined in.

The Iranian-born businessman said: “It becomes very difficult to say I'm going to spend £100m on a player'.

“I think you're also going to encounter a moral issue in this. Is it morally correct when others are suffering?”