Coupe de la Ligue 2019: Strasbourg and Guingamp eye history in finals clash

The monopoly of Paris Saint-Germain - who have won the last five cups - will officially be broken ...

The final of the 2018/19 edition of the Coupe de la Ligue is due to be held at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy – home of LOSC – on Saturday night. The significance of this massive fixture stems from the simple fact that no team apart from has won the cup since 2014.

was the last team to win it (2013) before PSG’s monopoly ensued. and will fight for the honour of being the team that breaks the monopoly. A play-off spot is also guaranteed to the team that emerges victorious on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, no team has managed to lay their hands on the trophy more often than PSG (8). However, relegation threatened Guingamp handed the French giants their first knockout defeat of the tournament in the last five years when the pair locked horns in the quarter-finals this season.

This will be Strasbourg’s first appearance in the finals of the tournament since they were crowned champions in 2005. A 2-1 win over in the finals handed them their Coupe de la Ligue title since they defeated on penalties in 1997. Their maiden trophy dates back to 1964 when they managed to see off Rouen by two goals to nil.

On the other hand, it will be a Coupe de la Ligue finals debut for Guingamp who will be looking to get their first win in their first ever final in the competition.

While Guingamp look to create history with their first ever Coupe de la Ligue title, Strasbourg too have an incentive of creating history with a fourth title. A win on Saturday will take Strasbourg past and Bordeaux as the team with the second most (4) Coupe de la Ligue titles.

History will be created on Saturday, it’s just a matter of which team will do the honours.

Here's how to watch the Coupe de la Ligue final on Goal from India