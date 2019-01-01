Cote d'Ivoire striker N'Guessan's goal helps Tenerife hold Deportivo De La Coruna

The Ivorian helped Manuel Sanchez's side secure an away point against David Amaral’s ladies at Abegondo Sports City

Cote d'Ivoire international Ange N'Guessan got a lone goal as Tenerife were forced to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo De La Coruna in Sunday’s Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest.

After failing to earn a win in two opening games this season, Manuel Sanchez's side were eager to avoid another slip-up on their trip to A Coruna.

However, Gabriela Garcia opened the scoring for the hosts through Ainize Barea's assist just 11 minutes into the encounter.

In a quick response, N'Guessan struck the equaliser three minutes later to help the visitors earn a point at Abegondo Sports City.

N'Guessan, who featured for 77 minutes before being replaced by Aleksandra Zaremba, has now scored her maiden goal this season on her first start in three outings for Tenerife.

Also, international Raissa Feudjio was in action from the start to finish as they escaped defeat away from home.

With the draw, Tenerife now sit in 14th position with two points from three games and will welcome in their next fixture on September 28.