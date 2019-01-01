Cote d’Ivoire eyeing Afcon glory after 2018 World Cup disappointment – Maxwel Cornet

The Elephants are one of the top teams to have qualified for the continental showpiece with a game to spare

Cote d’Ivoire forward Maxwel Cornet has disclosed that they are eager to win the 2019 finals for the country after failing to participate in the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

The Elephants missed out of the global tournament staged in last year after finishing behind in the qualifying series.

In overcoming the setback, Ibrahim Kamara’s side booked their place in this year’s Afcon tournament billed to hold in .

And the star has emphasized that the Elephants are ready to make the nation proud with a third Afcon title.

“We have qualified for this Afcon 2019. We will really go to bring back the cup. It's normal. We will give everything there,” Cornet told Foot Mercato.

“It's for the whole people, a whole nation. Given the disillusionment after the non-qualification for the 2018 World Cup, we are really keen to show the Ivorians that they can all count on us.

“We have a new generation. We got to know each other in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Unfortunately, we did not qualify. We will say that bonding has gone down well between young and old. This is auspicious.”

After featuring for across all youth levels, the 22-year-old declared his international allegiance to Cote d'Ivoire in 2017- a decision that has seen him score two goals in six international outings and he has named the country’s all-time top scorer as his role model.

“It's a pride. I had to make a choice and until today, I do not regret it,” he added.

“Didier Drogba. As an Ivorian, he was a model for me. Today, he is a big brother who advises me. I think he is an example in football. He told me to play my football, to be always 100%, both in training and in the match.”

Cote d'Ivoire will conclude their 2019 Afcon qualification campaign with a home game against Rwanda at the Stade Bouake on March 23.